Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Illness Working Way Through Team

The Indianapolis Colts continued their week of practice on Thursday but an illness continues to work its way through the team and keep players out.
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) look to rebound against the state of Pennsylvania this week after losing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 and now hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

The Colts practiced on Wednesday, had a walkthrough on Thursday, and then will practice again on Friday and Saturday. Four starters — two each on offense and defense — missed Thursday's session while three players were listed as having an illness designation. For a couple of weeks, players have been missing practice due to illness. Last week, three different players carried the label.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Steelers are looking ahead of Monday's matchup.

COLTS

THURSDAY

Per the Colts, "The Colts conducted a walk-through on Thursday. Thursday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs), TE Kylen Granson (illness), C Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (illness), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — OL Matt Pryor (illness), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

Buckner has been going through some stuff this year. Throughout the season, he's missed time with a hip, elbow, shoulder, thumb, neck, and now the ribs.

Granson and Kelly being out is something to monitor, although Kelly has missed plenty of practice time lately. If Granson isn't able to play, at least the Colts may be getting Woods back in time.

Paye continues to be out after missing four games with his ankle injury, including last week.

STEELERS

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR Miles Boykin (oblique), OL Mason Cole (foot), DL Cameron Heyward (rest), DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest), RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), LB T.J. Watt (rest), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Witherspoon has been out for the last three games, and the Steelers' other corners have struggled as Pittsburgh ranks dead last in pass defense (272.1 YPG).

The Colts host the Steelers this Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8:15pm ET.

