Colts Make Unexpected Pick in Newest Seven-Round Mock Draft
It’s officially draft week, and rumors are continuing to circulate about the Indianapolis Colts’ top pick. While nobody knows exactly what direction general manager Chris Ballard wants to take, it’s fair to say his selection will fall under the same category as years past: freak athletes.
Ballard loves raw athletes and the numbers back it up. A majority of his draft picks achieve a high Relative Athletic Score (RAS) in pre-draft workouts, living by the idea that skill can be taught – but not athleticism. Ballard has cemented himself as someone who will side with potential rather than proven ability.
In Pro Football Focus’ newest seven-round mock draft, the Colts elected to move down to the bottom of the first round and select linebacker Payton Wilson out of N.C. State at pick number 29. In the mock trade with the Detroit Lions, Indy receives picks 29, 61, and a 2025 third. In return, Detroit receives picks 15 and 117, and drafts cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at 15.
There’s not necessarily a need at linebacker, but drafting Wilson would follow suit with years past for Ballard. Wilson scored a 9.81 out of 10 on the RAS scale, demonstrating pure athleticism at a position where the Colts have lots of young talent. After last year’s fiasco with linebacker Shaquille Leonard, Indy could take another electric linebacker with playmaking ability.
The issue with the pick is that it doesn’t address either of the Colts’ biggest needs: cornerback and wide receiver. The 2023 secondary was plagued with injuries and got picked apart week after week, but there’s plenty of prospects who could start from day one in 2024 at pick 15.
With loads of talk about the Colts moving up to draft weapons, it’s always best to expect the unexpected from Ballard. Last year, reporters had conflicted reports about the Colts’ pick but nothing was assured until draft time. In an AFC South division that’s improving by the day, the draft will be ultra-important for a team not known for signing free agents.
