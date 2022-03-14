In the Colts' search for a new starting quarterback, Eagles backup Gardner Minshew is reportedly a "name to watch."

The Indianapolis Colts are in search of their new starting quarterback. By now, you've probably seen Horseshoe Huddle and the rest of the Colts-verse discuss endless options, but there is a new dark horse to watch.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II is a name to watch for the Colts.

La Canfora mentions Kirk Cousins as a possibility for the Colts. After his post, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback signed a one-year, $35 million contract extension, so that likely strikes him from the Colts' list.

Personally, this is not the first time I've heard Minshew's name come up while discussing the Colts' quarterback options over the last two offseasons, although it's mostly been a passing, lower-totem option.

Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Minshew has spent half of his three years as a starting quarterback.

He's started 22-of-27 games, going 542-of-857 passing (63.2%) for 5,969 yards (7.0 YPA), 41 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a passer rating of 93.9. He has also run the ball 105 times for 518 yards (4.9 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

Minshew (6'1", 225, 25) isn't a top option a team would be looking for as their starter (he's more of a fallback), but he's a veteran that many teams would be comfortable acquiring if they also wanted to draft someone to develop before starting them.

Minshew has one year and $2.54 million remaining on his current contract, so if a team traded for him, they would have an incredibly cheap starting quarterback for a year.

In two career games against the Colts, Minshew is undefeated, going 46-of-59 passing (77.9%) for 468 yards (7.9 YPA), 6 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a passer rating of 126.6.

The Eagles traded for Minshew last August in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick after compiling plenty of starting experience in Jacksonville. Now after being a backup for a year, another team should be able to acquire Minshew for a similar price.

Should the Colts go after Minshew? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"