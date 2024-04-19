Colts Offseason Grade Heading into NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts have had a quietly-effective offseason since finishing their 9-8 season under first-year head coach Shane Steichen.
General manager Chris Ballard's philosophy has always been draft, develop, and keep when it comes to team building. It doesn't make for the biggest headlines in free agency, and Bleacher Report (B/R) gave the Colts a 'C+' in their latest offseason grades.
"Indianapolis' offseason has been less about who it has added and more about who it has retained," wrote B/R. "The Colts had an important internal free-agent class and they were able to keep just about everyone who really mattered going forward."
It feels as if B/R is downplaying Ballard and the Colts for keeping their own free agents. If they had lost the likes of Michael Pittman, Grover Stewart, and Kenny Moore, the grade would have been a resounding 'F'.
They took issue with the signing of quarterback Joe Flacco who couldn't be more different than second-year man Anthony Richardson.
"Replacing Gardner Minshew II with Joe Flacco was a bit peculiar. Richardson is such a dynamic physical talent and Flacco is essentially a statue with a cannon attached at this point in his career," wrote B/R. "It feels like Shane Steichen would have to shift the offense on the fly if Richardson goes down."
Understandable, but does anyone doubt Steichen's ability to shift his offense on the fly?
B/R agrees the key-offseason additions will come in next week's NFL Draft. The Colts hold the No. 15 overall pick, and they also have No. 46 and No. 82 on day two. On paper, the Colts can address pass rush, cornerback, and wide receiver in what is turning out to be a deep draft.
If Indianapolis comes out of next week's draft with a cornerback like Terrion Arnold or Quinyon Mitchell and one of the talented second-round receivers, while keeping the core of the team intact, fans should give Ballard and the Colts an 'A' for the offseason.