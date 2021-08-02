Colts Activate Cornerback from COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The eighth-year veteran is now set to make his 2021 training camp debut in good time to provide the secondary with some relief.

Along with Carrie, starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been on the COVID-19 list since arriving in Westfield, Ind. for camp. Offensive tackle Julién Davenport and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad also remain on the list as of Monday morning.

Corners Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin, and Marvell Tell III have taken the lion's share of the first-team reps at cornerback in camp with Carrie and Rhodes out. While Rhodes is already a starter, Carrie often mixes in with the top unit when needed and is one of the "first men up."

In 15 games during his first year with the Colts in 2020, Carrie started two of them and totaled 32 tackles (1 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, and 1 touchdown. He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Carrie is expected to provide relief for the Colts' cornerback group once again in 2021 as Ya-Sin, Tell, and Isaiah Rodgers compete for the third starting corner spot alongside Moore and Rhodes.

After their first players' day off of camp on Sunday, the Colts return to the practice field on Monday for their first fully-padded session.

