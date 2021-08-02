Colts Activate Cornerback from COVID-19 List

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Colts' T.J. Carrie Activated from COVID-19 List

The Colts have activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The eighth-year veteran is now set to make his 2021 training camp debut in good time to provide the secondary with some relief.

Along with Carrie, starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been on the COVID-19 list since arriving in Westfield, Ind. for camp. Offensive tackle Julién Davenport and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad also remain on the list as of Monday morning.

Corners Kenny Moore II, Rock Ya-Sin, and Marvell Tell III have taken the lion's share of the first-team reps at cornerback in camp with Carrie and Rhodes out. While Rhodes is already a starter, Carrie often mixes in with the top unit when needed and is one of the "first men up."

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

In 15 games during his first year with the Colts in 2020, Carrie started two of them and totaled 32 tackles (1 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, and 1 touchdown. He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Carrie is expected to provide relief for the Colts' cornerback group once again in 2021 as Ya-Sin, Tell, and Isaiah Rodgers compete for the third starting corner spot alongside Moore and Rhodes.

After their first players' day off of camp on Sunday, the Colts return to the practice field on Monday for their first fully-padded session.

What are your expectations for Carrie in 2021? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie scores on an interception return in Sunday's 36-7 home win over the N.Y. Jets.
News

Colts Activate Cornerback from COVID-19 List

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' QB Carson Wentz Opting for Rehab Over Surgery on Foot

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) with the words \"It takes all of us\" during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

PFF Identifies Veteran QB Options For Colts Amid Carson Wentz Injury Concerns

Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) runs away to celebrate after making an interception during the third quarter of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020
News

Eye Discipline Key To Bringing Colts' Bobby Okereke 'Closer To The Ball'

Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) talks with Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) at the start of practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, July 29, 2021, on the second full day of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Colts Camp Revs Up
News

2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 4: Eason Starts Slow but Rebounds, Okereke Stars

Aug 29, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley (7) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Add Two To Roster Ahead of Saturday's Camp Practice

Jul 29, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rookie Colts Tight End Turning Heads In Training Camp

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts QB Jacob Eason Continuing To Learn, Grow With Increased Reps