Indianapolis Colts Draft: Their Biggest Remaining Needs
The Indianapolis Colts and the NFL world are just three days away from cracking open the 2024 NFL Draft, adding 257 players to rosters to bolster areas of strength while also giving attention desperately needed to areas of need.
While the Colts will certainly add players to position groups that aren't deemed "needs," the draft is a balancing act of taking the best players available at the time a team is picking while also making sure not to leave certain spots barren of talent.
The Colts have taken an approach to the offseason through free agency that has made it a necessity that this draft class has multiple early-impact contributors. So, what are the three biggest areas they should look to address throughout the weekend?
STARTING TALENT IN THE SECONDARY
The Colts went young at cornerback last year, drafting three players to the group. While two remain with the team now in JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones, injuries at corner during the season exposed a need for more depth and talent. Brents and nickel corner Kenny Moore II are easy starters, but Brents spent a ton of time banged up last year, missing most of training camp and eight games. Likewise, initial starter Dallis Flowers tore an Achilles in Week 4, which ended his 2023 prematurely. The Colts really do like this group, but not addressing it may be relying too heavily on guys to develop and stay healthy rather than adding high-level competition.
Similar to cornerback, safety is a big question mark. Julian Blackmon was re-signed, which was a great move, but who will be the starting free safety? Nick Cross still seems to be very young in his development while Rodney Thomas II was benched late last year.
The Colts carry approximately $28.4 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap, so they could look to make some veteran free-agent additions after the draft if they don't land what they're looking for.
WEAPONS FOR ANTHONY RICHARDSON
Each time we've heard from head coach Shane Steichen or general manager Chris Ballard, this offseason, the topic of being more explosive on offense has come up.
“When you’ve got a young quarterback – you’ve got to protect him. That’s one, which I think we did a pretty good job last year and I think we’ll continue to do well," Ballard said last week at his pre-draft press conference. "You want to continue to add playmakers around him... Putting more players around him is what you always want to do.”
Ballard went on to acknowledge existing players on the roster will help Richardson, but Ballard has also complimented this year's wide receiver group in the draft multiple times, as well as saying, “It’s a really strong offensive draft, especially at the top of it.”
The Colts will be able to support Richardson with a strong ground game featuring Jonathan Taylor and solid blocking up front after returning the entire 2023 line, along with pass-catchers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. However, starting outside receiver Alec Pierce has yet to develop into anything beyond a deep threat while the tight end room has yet to see a difference-maker emerge.
Adding another starting-level pass-catching threat with explosive capabilities would give the team another weapon on a rookie contract while Richardson is also still on his.
EXTERIOR PASS RUSH
This may seem nonsensical for a team that just had 51 sacks last season, but this is more of a future problem to address before it actually becomes one. Kwity Paye will be a free agent next offseason if the Colts don't pick up his fifth-year option (they have to decide by May 2) as does Dayo Odeyingbo. Samson Ebukam joins the list the following year, so there are the top three edge rushers all in limbo over the next two years, who accounted for just over half of those 50-plus sacks.
The Colts love to draft athletically gifted pass rushers who need time to develop, so by doing so this year, perhaps the player would be ready to earn starting snaps down the line given the possibility that they lose at least one of their top three outside pass-rushers in the coming offseasons.
