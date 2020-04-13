Indianapolis Colts Unveil New Logos

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts progressively tinkered with tradition Monday with the introduction of some new logos, “exciting and modern new looks to complement the iconic Horseshoe primary logo that Colts fans have come to know and love.”

The new “Indiana” secondary logo has an outline of the state of Indiana carved out of the “C” from the Colts’ new primary wordmark to honor the team’s home state and community. The logo will be featured on fan gear and subtly integrated into the Colts uniform design, the team announced.

The new primary woodmark incorporates modern elements while embracing some of the design features from the traditional mark. This logo becomes a historic mark and will be used primarily for throwback campaigns and gear.

Colts jersey numbers will also look a little different to mirror uniform from the 1950s and 1960s.

“The Horseshoe remains our most timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football's greatest fans, Colts Nation,” said Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts vice chair & owner. “These new logos – particularly our new Indiana logo – honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead.”

Initial reaction on social media was mostly positive.

For more on these and other enhancements for 2020 and beyond, visit colts.com/2020.