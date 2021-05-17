Sports Illustrated home
Mo Alie-Cox Considered Colts' Most Underrated Player

Following a breakout 2020 season, veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox is starting to get some serious love from the national media.
On a deep overall roster, one veteran Indianapolis Colts' offensive weapon stands out as its most underrated player: tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

According to Pro Football Focus's Sam Monson, Alie-Cox leads the way for the Colts as the franchise's most underrated player through PFF's grading metrics.

Alie-Cox saw a career-high 40 targets last season, hauling in 31 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns as a strong No. 3 tight end option for the Colts. Thanks to his breakout season, Alie-Cox earned a PFF grade of 80.9, grading out as one of the better tight ends in football.

Here's what Monson had to say about selecting Alie-Cox as the Colts' most underrated player:

The bigger Alie-Cox's role gets in the Indianapolis offense, the better he seems to play. He saw 40 targets last season, which resulted in 31 catches and an overall PFF grade of 80.9. He has rare athleticism and ball skills and keeps knocking on the door of an even bigger role.

As the clear-cut No. 2 tight end in football this season in Indianapolis, Alie-Cox should see an increased role in the offense for the second straight year, including in the red zone, where he could have more of an impact in the passing game, opening things up for the Colts' offense even further.

How do you feel about Mo Alie-Cox's selection as the Colts' most underrated player? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Third-year Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) will get the start Sunday in place of injured Jack Doyle.
