Philip Rivers’ Retirement Forces Colts to Change Their Plan at Quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — Although the Indianapolis Colts wanted him to return, Philip Rivers has decided it’s time to call it an NFL career.

That means the Colts need to call an audible on how they move forward at the roster’s most important position. Do they re-sign backup Jacoby Brissett? Is another veteran free agent the right fit? Or might they look to draft a quarterback in April?

The first domino for how Colts general manager Chris Ballard will reshape the roster has fallen.

The plan was for Rivers and the Colts to take one month to decide about a possible second season together. That’s what Ballard said last week. Ballard and head coach Frank Reich told the media in season-ending video calls that they wanted the 39-year-old Rivers back as their starter after the Colts improved four wins to 11-5 and made the AFC playoffs.

But Rivers didn’t need that much time to realize he wants to move onto the next chapter of his life — coaching his two sons at an Alabama high school. The retirement is to be announced Wednesday, a decision first shared with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune on Tuesday night. After playing 16 of 17 seasons with the Chargers, Rivers honored the longtime beat writer Acee by giving him the scoop.

“It’s just time,” Rivers told Acee. “It’s just right.”

Rivers released an official statement through the Colts.

"Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian's Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you, God, for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL.

"I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season.

"Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person.

"Thanks to the support staff.

"I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week... I also enjoyed the banter.

"I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing. I think I was right most of the time, dadgummit!

"Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed.

"Special thanks to my teammates. Without a doubt, my favorite part of the game, being a teammate. Thank you for being mine.

"Lastly, thank you to my wife and best friend Tiffany, and our children Halle, Caroline, Grace, Gunner, Sarah, Peter, Rebecca, Clare, and Anna. Could not have done it without y'all's unwavering support.

"As my playing career comes to an end, the next chapter begins.

NUNC COEPI."

The Colts paid Rivers $25 million to re-join Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who had worked with the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback in San Diego. And Rivers had a bounce-back year from throwing 20 interceptions in his final Chargers season by completing 67.9% of his passes for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions for the Colts. The completion percentage is the second-highest for a season in Colts history.

But after playing in pain the final eight games due to a turf toe injury, Rivers realized he no longer wanted to keep playing. After the Colts lost 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Playoff game, Rivers said he would take some time to determine God’s plan.

Ballard had hinted that retirement was quite possible. In a lengthy conversation last week, the Colts boss said Rivers made it clear he wasn’t “100% percent sure” about coming back. And Ballard was candid that Rivers had to be sure.

Rivers was paid $25 million to join the Colts for 2020. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Rivers retires with numerous statistical distinctions, most notably a streak of 240 consecutive starts that ranks second in NFL history behind Brett Favre’s 297. He was most proud of that streak because it meant he could be counted upon by his teammates. His 63,440 passing yards and 421 TD passes rank fifth in NFL history. The Chargers’ franchise leader in most passing categories is expected to one day be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If nothing else, the fact that Rivers made his decision quickly allows the Colts and Ballard to adjust their thinking about how to move forward. Bringing in Rivers for $25 million in 2020 was a short-term fix.

The Colts need a quarterback for the future. Ballard said Jacob Eason, drafted in the fourth round in April, isn’t ready to be the starter.

It seems doubtful that the Colts would turn back to Brissett, whose 2019 struggles as the starter prompted the decision to sign Rivers. Brissett is set to become a free agent.

Several veteran quarterbacks have been mentioned as possibilities, presuming they would be available in a trade or as free agents. The Colts are among the league leaders in salary cap space at roughly $68.8 million, according to spotrac.com, so affordability won't be an issue.

The Colts have the 21st overall selection in the first round of April’s draft, but Ballard expressed skepticism about using that choice on a quarterback that would be the right fit.