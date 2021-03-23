Horseshoe Huddle
Report: Colts Signing Veteran Left Tackle in Free Agency

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard struck again while going bargain shopping Monday night, inking veteran left tackle Sam Tevi in free agency.
The Indianapolis Colts addressed their glaring hole at left tackle Monday night in free agency, according to multiple reports.

Sam Tevi, a veteran swing tackle, was inked to a one-year deal , according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Tevi, a sixth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, played more 2,812 snaps in four years with the Chargers. Of those 2,812 snaps, 1,288 came at left tackle, while the other 1,546 came at right tackle.

The Utah product never recorded an overall grade higher than 60.0, according to Pro Football Focus. Tevi is a much better run blocker than pass protector, but he's a decent athlete overall and has plenty of starting experience, starting 44 games out of 58 career games he's appeared in.

Signing Tevi does not plug the hole at left tackle overall, but it's a decent start for the Colts and offensive line coaches Chris Strausser and Kevin Mawae.

The move to sign Tevi is yet another example of Chris Ballard and the Colts waiting out the first wave of free agency before inking an experienced veteran for depth that could ultimately turn into a solid starter.

Oct 21, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi (69) defends against Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Titans 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
