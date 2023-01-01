Browns vs. Commanders: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
With a playoff berth within the Washington Commanders’ grasp, Carson Wentz will make his first start in nine games on Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field against the Cleveland Browns.
Washington started the season 2-4 before Wentz went on the injured reserve with a fractured ring finger on his right hand. In his absence, Taylor Heinicke went 5-3-1 but hasn’t led the Commanders to a win since November.
Wentz came in for Heinicke in a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and completed 12 of his 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. On Wednesday, Ron Rivera announced Wentz would start against Cleveland.
Cleveland is already eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the New Orleans Saints 17-10 on Christmas Eve. Deshaun Watson is making his fifth start for Cleveland after serving an 11-game suspension to start the season.
Here are the inactive players for both teams.
Commanders:
QB Sam Howell
RB Antonio Gibson
CB Benjamin St-Juste
S Kam Curl
G Chris Paul
OL Saahdiq Charles
DE James Smith-Williams
Browns:
QB Kellen Mond
RB Demetric Fulton Jr.
CB Thomas Graham Jr.
DT Ben Stille
DE Isaiah Thomas
OT Chris Hubbard
DT Tommy Togiai
Stay here for live updates of the game from Commander Country.
