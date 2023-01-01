Browns vs. Commanders: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

With a win over the Cleveland Browns and some help, the Washington Commanders can clinch a playoff spot.

With a playoff berth within the Washington Commanders’ grasp, Carson Wentz will make his first start in nine games on Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field against the Cleveland Browns.

Washington started the season 2-4 before Wentz went on the injured reserve with a fractured ring finger on his right hand. In his absence, Taylor Heinicke went 5-3-1 but hasn’t led the Commanders to a win since November.

Wentz came in for Heinicke in a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and completed 12 of his 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. On Wednesday, Ron Rivera announced Wentz would start against Cleveland.

Cleveland is already eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the New Orleans Saints 17-10 on Christmas Eve. Deshaun Watson is making his fifth start for Cleveland after serving an 11-game suspension to start the season.

Here are the inactive players for both teams.

Commanders:

QB Sam Howell

RB Antonio Gibson

CB Benjamin St-Juste

S Kam Curl

G Chris Paul

OL Saahdiq Charles

DE James Smith-Williams

Browns:

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Fulton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille

DE Isaiah Thomas

OT Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Stay here for live updates of the game from Commander Country.

