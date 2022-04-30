NFL Draft: 10 Compelling Day 3 Defensive Players For Commanders

Here's a list of the best offensive players still available in the 2022 NFL Draft for Day 3.

Friday night, the Washington Commanders added to their offense, drafting Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick.

Last night, with the 47th overall selection, Washington selected Phidarian Mathis, a dynamic defensive tackle out of Alabama.

There are some holes on the defense that could be filled on Day 3, but there's still an opportunity for more offensive players to join the Commanders.

Here is a list of the top defensive players that are remaining:

1. Perriron Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Winfrey has good size and length that allowed the Sooner defensive staff to line him in multiple positions along the defensive line. He is a disruptive run-defender with good initial quickness, long arms, and active hands. At Oklahoma, Winfrey was undoubtedly the best defensive lineman on the Sooners’ defense.

2. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Woolen went to UTSA to play wide receiver—where he spent his first three seasons. Late in the 2019 campaign, Woolen converted to cornerback and proceeded to start for the Roadrunners in 2020 and 2021. He is a press/zone corner with a rare blend of size, length, and speed.

3. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

McCollum was a standout for Sam Houston State. He brings good size, speed, and terrific ball skills to the table. He is a tall corner with excellent speed and tested exceptionally well at the combine. McCollum intercepted 13 passes and had 54 passes defended in college.

4. Jojo Domann, LB, Nebraska

Domann is a hybrid strong safety/outside linebacker who is highly instinctive and always seems to be around the ball. It is worth noting that Domann saw his season end two games early in 2021 after needing surgery on his left hand. He also suffered multiple ACL injuries early in his career at Nebraska, where he was originally a safety.

5. Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State

Early on in his career at Iowa State, Uwazurike saw very little playing time and was used primarily as a reserve. Going into the 2021 season, Uwazurike had a breakout year. He was named First-Team All-Big-12 and recorded nine sacks. He has excellent length and upper-body strength to set the edge.

6. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

At 6-1, 197lbs, the Alabama defender has the size to play on the outside at the next level. He has excellent top-end speed. He has shorter arms but flashes above-average ball skills and the potential to develop into a playmaker at the NFL level.

7. Verone McKinley, S, Oregon

McKinley is a great athlete, showing good agility and short-area quickness in coverage. In the run game, he has good tackling efficiency on the perimeter with receivers, easily limiting extra yardage upon contact. In the passing game, he is excellent due to his instincts and high-level ball skills. He's a playmaker who tied for the most interceptions in the FBS with six in 2021.

8. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Bryant is a competitive cover man with man and zone versatility. He has great ball skills and tracking abilities. He has a quick trigger to sit and break on shorter routes. He lacks elite top-end speed but flips his hips smoothly. He picked off seven passes over the past two seasons

9. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

Enagbare offers an intriguing blend of burst, length, and power that mostly shows up as a pass rusher, where he finds ways to apply steady pressure. He has the upper-body strength to get off blocks and pursue. Needs some refining, but overall should become a strong edge setter.

10. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

Jobe is a big, physical press-man cornerback. He shines by beating receivers up at the line of scrimmage. He projects as a pure press-man style corner where he can reroute and throw off route timing. Jobe is a steady tackler who is aggressive in run support and excels at covering kicks.