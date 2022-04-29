NFL Draft: 10 Best Available Offensive Players After Day 1 For Commanders

Here's a list of the best offensive players available in the 2022 NFL Draft for Day 2.

Last night, the Washington Commanders added to their offense, drafting Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick.

There are some holes on the defense that could be filled on Day 2, but there's still opportunity for more offensive players to join the Commanders.

Here is a list of the top offensive players that are remaining:

1. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Willis is the most physically gifted quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is a quarterback with elite arm strength and play-making ability. He has the most upside on any QB in this class.

2. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Hall is a big, smooth runner with impressive patience and balance. On top of that, he is good in pass protection. He was the Big 12 leading rusher with 1,472 yards and 23 total touchdowns which led to him being named the Big 12 offensive player of the year. All in all, he has an ideal skill set for today's game.

3. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Watson is an excellent athlete with impressive speed, agility, and body control. For a taller receiver, he is notably dynamic and displays the ability to consistently win against man coverage. In the passing game, he is extremely tough to cover.

4. Skyy Moore. WR, Western Michigan

Moore has unparalleled quickness, play strength, and route-running skills. He split his time between lining up outside and in the slot. He has strong hands to attack the ball and he's very tough after the catch. He has excellent top speed when he gets in the open field. He should emerge as a dangerous playmaker early on in his career.

5. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Ridder was a proven winner at Cincinnati, losing just six games in a 50-start career. He has a strong arm and good ball placement. He can make throws to all three levels of the field. Ridder has the speed to extend plays, which should help him at the next level.

6. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Walker is a strong, compact runner with remarkable burst. He shines running between the tackles. He is patient and explodes through the line of scrimmage. He wasn't much of a threat in the passing game, where he was utilized primarily on screens and check-downs. Overall, Walker is a dynamic runner with plenty of growth potential in the passing game.

7. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

McBride is competitive when the ball is in the air and excels on contested catches. He has the speed to make plays down the seam and is strong after the catch. He's also an operative blocker.

8. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Corral's release is lightning quick, and he gets good zip on his passes. His deep accuracy is hit or miss, but coaches will work on that. In 2021 he completed 68% of his passes en route to throwing for 3,333 yards and 20 TDs.

9. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Howell has the best deep-ball accuracy of any quarterback in this class. His touch and placement on deep shots are excellent. He moves well in the pocket and is an effective runner. Equally as impressive is his durability. He started all but one game since he stepped foot on campus in North Carolina.

10. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Raimann is an effective run blocker who is quick, powerful, and plays with a nasty streak. He has big hands and excellent upper-body strength. Raimann grew up in Austria. He moved from tight end to tackle in 2020. Even though he is still learning the game of football, he has all of the physical tools needed to become a starting offensive tackle in the NFL.