2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Commanders Select?

The NFL season is about to begin, and that almost means college football is also just around the corner. In fact, some teams even (onside) kicked off their seasons already.

This also means that the Washington Commanders and the rest of the league are already beginning to scout the 2023 NFL Draft, which is only eight short months away.

Even though the Commanders are 0-0, analysts are already predicting how they'll finish this season and what pick they could be armored with in April. The Athletic believes that pick ends up at No. 11. The player selected? Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Washington needs an anchor outside defensively and Gonzalez — all 6-2, 200 of him — could be just that. A member of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Gonzalez is all gas and explosion around the ball and in coverage. Offensive line could also be in the cards for Washington here, but this felt like too promising a fit to pass up.

After recording 53 tackles and five passes defensed last season at Colorado, Gonzalez transferred to in-conference rival Oregon, where he'll play games on bigger stages ... like one this weekend against defending national champion Georgia.

The decision to take a cornerback is a head scratcher, considering the team already employs Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III, but The Athletic really like's Gonzalez and his upside at No. 11.

The article also mentions offensive line being an option, which is where USA Today went in its mock draft last week.

It might be way too early to consider specific prospects for the Commanders to take next year, but time flies in the NFL and the team will be welcoming the latest rookie group before we know it.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.