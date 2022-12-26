Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett; Reunion With Aaron Rodgers as Commanders in 2023?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a tremendous 2021 season with Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator. Could the two join forces again in Washington?

The Washington Commanders are facing a quarterback controversy as the regular season winds down, which could prompt a change at the position in 2023.

Neither Taylor Heinicke nor Carson Wentz have proven to be a sure-fire solution for the Commanders this season, and Washington's front office could make a change in the offseason at the quarterback position.

With the Denver Broncos parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett Monday, he could be in line for a return to the offensive coordinator group next season. The big reason he was hired by the Broncos earlier this year was his success in leading Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an MVP award in 2021 in his age-37 season.

Rodgers is expected to be a free agent this offseason and could be looking for a change of scenery, especially if the 7-8 Packers miss out on the playoffs.

It's a longshot for Rodgers to come to Washington in 2023, but there was interest for him to come to the nation's capital when he was mulling his future a year ago. But if he were to come here, bringing along his former offensive coordinator could elevate the Commanders from a good team to one of the league's elite.

