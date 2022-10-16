NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Carson Wentz Replacement in Round 1?

The Washington Commanders are taking Sunday off after a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

This gives the team a chance to not only rest, but to scout talent more closely on the college and NFL fronts.

Compiling a 2-4 record through six weeks, the Commanders have not played up to expectations and the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason hasn't proven to play out how Washington wanted. That's why Pro Football Network has the Commanders taking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with the fifth overall pick in its latest mock draft.

Here's what PFN wrote about Levis ...

There is a bevy of talent on the Washington Commanders roster. Something has to give with their current structure, and as head coach Ron Rivera said, their quarterback needs to play better. With the immense growth we’ve seen from Will Levis over the past 1.5 seasons, the ceiling is sky-high for Washington with him at the helm. Levis’ biggest pitfalls at the current moment are completely coachable. What isn’t coachable is his accuracy from within the structure of the offense, his arm strength, and his pocket maneuverability, the last of which is nearly unmatched in this class. There is no denying his athleticism or his arm talent. With proper coaching and a full year within the Commanders’ system, he’d be the right pick to lead this team for the future.

Wentz's contract only has him making guaranteed money this year, making this offseason a potential time to part ways. Wentz hasn't played up to expectations and fractured his finger in Thursday's win. The injury could keep him out for several weeks, preventing him from turning things around this year.

Many might argue that Wentz would play better if his offensive line would protect him more. The offensive line has been in shambles this season, suffering numerous injuries and playing six different configurations in as many games. Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski could be a popular pick, but there might not be a better opportunity to take a quarterback with a high pick than this year's draft.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.