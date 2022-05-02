'Quick-Snap' NFL Draft Grades: Washington Commanders 'Hit' on 6 of 8 Picks?

But NFL.com's grades on Washington Commanders players (info here) are quite positive. So Washington fans will take it.

NFL.com, in grading teams' NFL Drafts, is saying that the evaluators shouldn't try to judge the picks in the long-term, but rather, that immediate snap judgments provide a clearer picture.

Writes Chad Reuter: "Grading teams' drafts immediately after the event is necessary in order to provide the proper evaluation of their actions in the moment. Waiting three years to evaluate draft classes, without accounting for how the decision was viewed at the time, usually leads to revisionist history.''

I've always leaned the other way - basically passing on pretending to be smart enough to give "my grades'' to the work of somebody like coach Ron Rivera and staff.

But Reuter's way is ... more interesting, for sure. And for this team, here they are ...

Washington Commanders B

Draft picks

Penn State WR Jahan Dotson (No. 16 overall)

Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis (No. 47 overall)

Alabama RB Brian Robinson (No. 98 overall)

Louisiana S Percy Butler (No. 113 overall)

North Carolina QB Sam Howell (No. 144 overall)

Nevada TE Cole Turner (No. 149 overall)

Tulsa G Chris Paul (No. 230 overall)

Oklahoma State CB Christian Holmes (No. 240 overall)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: C+

Day 3 grade: A

Analysis: The Commanders were able to recoup the third-rounder lost in the Carson Wentz deal (via a Day 1 draft trade with the Saints) while finding a quick and sure-handed receiver in Dotson to help Wentz succeed and complement Terry McLaurin. Mathis will be a solid rotational player, and Robinson has the speed-power combination to be a good NFL back.

Addressing the safety spot was a must on Day 3 for Washington, and Butler was the best choice. Howell will prove to be an excellent pick in the fifth round whether or not he steps in for Wentz as a rookie. I love Paul as a guard, moving inside at the pro level just like Brandon Scherff. Turner's receiving skills will be used right away, as the team does not have enough options at tight end.

In summary? Washington had eight draft picks here, and Reuter gives highly positive reviews to six of them.