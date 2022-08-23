Commanders Cut OT Rashod Hill; What's Next?

The Washington Commanders' offensive line room feels a little more empty Tuesday after the team released former Minnesota Vikings tackle Rashod Hill to a contract. His agent was the first to break the news on Twitter.

Hill went undrafted in 2016, signing with his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars, but he failed to suit up for his team and was signed by the Vikings midway through his rookie season.

Hill managed to stay in Minnesota for six years, a long time for a player who never really built a home in the starting lineup. Hill played 74 games with the Vikings from 2016-21, but only managed to start 22 of those games.

He was often used as the team's swing tackle and would only come in to relieve an injured starter.

That was the role Hill was aiming to play in Washington when he signed on July 30.

As of now, veteran Charles Leno Jr. and second-year pro Sam Cosmi are expected to start at the tackle positions, but the competition for who will win the backup job is tight.

With Hill gone, focus now shifts to nine-year veteran Cornelius Lucas, who was activated from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list on August 15.

Apart from Lucas, there's veteran journeyman Willie Beavers and third-year player Saahdiq Charles, who hasn't lived up to expectations after being taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ultimately, training camp is all about competing and trying to find the best 53 people to make the roster, and cutting Hill is all part of the process.