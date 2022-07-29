Skip to main content

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington All-Time Sack Leader, Retires From NFL

Kerrigan's 95.5 sacks are a franchise record.

Former Washington pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan is moving on from the NFL.

The Washington Commanders' Twitter account announced that Kerrigan would sign a one-day contract with the organization and retire as a member of the Burgundy & Gold.

"While I'm thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I'm equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away," Kerrigan said in a statement to the public. "We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me."

Kerrigan was drafted by Washington with the 16th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and he proved to be one of the greatest defensive players in franchise history.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders, WR
Play

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Offense Bounces Back, Team Gets Healthier

An all-around good day for Washington as the team nears the end of Week 1 at training camp

By David Harrison27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
Dyami Brown
Play

WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Makes Craziest Catch of Camp So Far

Brown is entering his second NFL season.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
rivera chase young
Play

Washington BREAKING: Will Chase Young Miss Week 1?

What does this mean for Young and the Commanders?

By Mike Fisher and Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Kerrigan started every game for Washington from 2011-18, missed four games in 2019 and played in every game in 2020, his final season with the team.

Kerrigan played this past season with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, but only recorded three tackles over the course of the season.

Kerrigan finishes his career with 95.5 sacks, a franchise record Kerrigan broke during his final season playing in Washington. He surpassed Dexter Manley, a two-time Super Bowl champion in Washington.

Kerrigan leaves the NFL as one of the best pass rushers of the 2010s and leaves behind quite the legacy in Washington. Even though the team failed to win a playoff game during Kerrigan's tenure, he is still seen as one of the most beloved players of the past decade or so.

Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders, WR
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Offense Bounces Back, Team Gets Healthier

By David Harrison27 minutes ago
Dyami Brown
News

WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Makes Craziest Catch of Camp So Far

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
rivera chase young
News

Washington BREAKING: Will Chase Young Miss Week 1?

By Mike Fisher and Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
USATSI_18758044
News

Commanding Respect: Washington Defense Impresses at Camp

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
Tanya and Dan Snyder
News

Dan Snyder Testimony: What Commanders Owner Says He Said to 'Toxic Workplace' Committee

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
Chase Roullier Snap Balt © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders Update Injury Status for Starting Center Chase Roullier; When Will He Practice?

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
Antonio Gandy-Golden, Washington Commanders, Tight End
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Antonio Gandy-Golden Retires, Defense Wins the Day

By David HarrisonJul 28, 2022 1:04 PM EDT
antonio gandy-golden
News

Commanders TE Antonio Gandy-Golden Retiring From NFL; What's Next?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 28, 2022 11:12 AM EDT