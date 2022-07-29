Ryan Kerrigan, Washington All-Time Sack Leader, Retires From NFL

Former Washington pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan is moving on from the NFL.

The Washington Commanders' Twitter account announced that Kerrigan would sign a one-day contract with the organization and retire as a member of the Burgundy & Gold.

"While I'm thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I'm equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away," Kerrigan said in a statement to the public. "We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me."

Kerrigan was drafted by Washington with the 16th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and he proved to be one of the greatest defensive players in franchise history.

Kerrigan started every game for Washington from 2011-18, missed four games in 2019 and played in every game in 2020, his final season with the team.

Kerrigan played this past season with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, but only recorded three tackles over the course of the season.

Kerrigan finishes his career with 95.5 sacks, a franchise record Kerrigan broke during his final season playing in Washington. He surpassed Dexter Manley, a two-time Super Bowl champion in Washington.

Kerrigan leaves the NFL as one of the best pass rushers of the 2010s and leaves behind quite the legacy in Washington. Even though the team failed to win a playoff game during Kerrigan's tenure, he is still seen as one of the most beloved players of the past decade or so.