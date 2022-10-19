Start Sam Howell? Commanders QB 'Still Learning', Says Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders named Taylor Heinicke their new starting quarterback after the Carson Wentz injury. Some believed that the job should've gone to rookie Sam Howell, but he isn't ready just yet.

The Washington Commanders are beginning their preparation against the Green Bay Packers today, and Taylor Heinicke will take the first-team reps in practice.

Heinicke was named the starter by head coach Ron Rivera over rookie Sam Howell in a press conference Tuesday, and it wasn't much of a debate.

“No, the focus is Taylor [Heinicke]," Rivera said. "I mean, we're still in a good situation still early in the year. We like what we've got in terms of the skill sets and in terms of our playmakers, you know, guys that we believe we can get the ball to. And don't want to put Sam in a situation like that this early in his career, you know, we feel he is a young man that as he grows and develops, he's got a chance.”

The Commanders are trying to field the most competitive team possible, which is fair, considering that the team is only six games into the season. However, eventually the team would be wise to see what it has in Howell, a fifth-round rookie, before the season ends to determine if he's worth developing over early-round quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite not playing in any games yet, Howell is on the right track, according to Rivera.

“I think Sam is still learning in terms of what we do and how we do it and how we do it is, you know, that's the part that you've gotta get familiar with there," Rivera said. "How we go through the progressions, stuff like that is all about learning and understanding and feeling in terms of knowing what to do in the offense itself.”

Howell would be the "sexy" pick to start, but instead, Heinicke is the guy ... and rightfully so. Heinicke started 15 games last season for Washington and Rivera says he gives the team "the best opportunity to be successful."

Heinicke will start for the Commanders in Sunday's game against the Packers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

