Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is special. He has played with eight different quarterbacks in three years and still managed to produce 919 receiving yards as a rookie and then back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Entering the 2022 season, McLaurin's new quarterback is Carson Wentz.

Granted McLaurin was holding out when these rankings were first released, as he was seeking a contract extension as he enters the final year of his deal, however, that didn't prevent Around the NFL to list the duo in their top 10 new veteran quarterback-wide receiver combos heading into the 2022 NFL season.

"This tandem makes the list on the strength of the hot start to Terry McLaurin's career. The 26-year-old has generated 3,090 yards on 222 catches -- the most receptions through three seasons in Washington franchise history -- with 16 TDs. Since 2019, McLaurin has registered nine games with at least 100 receiving yards and one receiving TD (fourth-most in the NFL), and he's earned 1,000-plus yards in each of the past two years, including 1,053 yards on 77 catches with five TDs in 2021. McLaurin was the Washington passing offense last season, as no other player hit the 400-yard receiving mark."

It is not an understatement what McLaurin has done over his career in Washington. In just three seasons he has performed at the highest level.

"I don't love the pairing with Carson Wentz, but as colleague Nick Shook pointed out, the former Colts quarterback actually graded out well on his deep passing score last season. That bodes well for his connection with McLaurin, whose 13.4 air yards per target was third-highest in the NFL last season among players with at least 100 targets," Around the NFL writes.

For what it's worth, Head Coach Ron Rivera has said there’s no chance of McLaurin playing elsewhere this season. Washington proved that to be the case after signing their star receiver to a three-year, $71 million extension.

"Even with rookie Jahan Dotson in line for a significant role, I still expect McLaurin to dominate the pigskin. But, first, the club needs to figure out his contract situation,” Around the NFL added.

While Wentz enjoys throwing to Dotson and Washington’s other talented pass-catchers, he knows what McLaurin brings to the table.

“Everybody knows what he brings to the table, and I’ve now been watching film and seeing different things and seeing him just continue to make play after play,” Wentz said. “The dynamic he brings will just elevate us. There’s no doubt about it. He’s an extremely talented guy and a great, great person I’ve already learned, and a hardworking guy. So I know he’ll be ready to go when that time is.”