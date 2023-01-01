Commanders BREAKING: DE Jonathan Allen Injures Leg vs. Browns; Will He Return?

Jonathan Allen has been a huge part of the Washington Commanders defensive line this season.

The Washington Commanders are dealing with a tough start against the Cleveland Browns in a game that is about as "must-win" as it can be.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown for a pair of interceptions in the first half, and injury was added to insult when defensive end Jonathan Allen hurt his leg.

According to the team, Allen is officially questionable to return for today's game.

Allen suffered the injury in the early part of the second quarter against the Browns and was able to slowly make it off the field on his own power.

Allen has been a crucial part of the Commanders' front seven all season long. His 7.5 sacks rank second on the team behind Daron Payne and last month, he was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

With Allen out, the Commanders defensive line takes a hit. But this is where their depth comes into play. The defensive line is the deepest position group on the team, where Payne and other key contributors like Montez Sweat and Chase Young will see an enhanced role.

Other players like Efe Obada and recent 53-man roster signee David Bada will also likely see an increase in playing time.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here