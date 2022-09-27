Can Commanders Make History vs. Cowboys QB Cooper Rush?

The Washington Commanders could use a win this upcoming week against the Dallas Cowboys, and in order to do so, they will have to make history.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who has filled in for the past two weeks for injured starter Dak Prescott, is 3-0 as a starting quarterback ... including a pair of wins in the past two weeks against the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. This season, he has thrown for 514 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions while completing 62.7 percent of his passes.

Assuming Prescott remains on the sideline, Rush will draw his third straight start and look for another victory. But the Commanders are laser-focused on the task at hand.

"This is a very important game, mostly because it's the one we're about to play," head coach Ron Rivera said. "It's the only one we'll play this week. So we got to focus on exactly that we got to focus on Dallas, focus on who they are."

For the second week in a row, the Commanders will walk into the game with an advantage. The Cowboys, fresh off a Monday night win, have one less day to prepare and the Commanders were able to watch the game in-full and take notes.

"There'll be some things that we'll see that as coaches and players and some things that we'll see, that'll kind of give us indication as to who they are," Rivera said. "So, you know, we'll get a good look at it. A good start on it and just prepare.”

Granted, the Commanders had the same opportunity this past weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles, but were unable to use that to their advantage. On Sunday, we'll see if the Commanders can learn from their mistakes.

