Ex-Washington Coach Coy Gibbs, Son of Joe, Passes Away at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing announced on Sunday that co-owner Coy Gibbs passed away in his sleep at the age of 49. The son of Joe Gibbs served as an assistant coach with the Washington Commanders franchise during his father's second tenure at the helm (2004-06).

"It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night," JGR said in a statement. "The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."

Gibbs' passing came hours after his son Ty won the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. He was one of the most prominent faces of the Gibbs family's NASCAR race team, having succeeded his late brother J.D. as the team's vice chairman.

A moment of silence was held in Gibbs' honor before the premier Cup Series held its season finale event at Phoenix Raceway. Race winner and series champion Joey Logano, who previously drove the No. 20 car at JGR now piloted by championship contender Christopher Bell, dedicated his victory to Gibbs after the event.

Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder released a statement in the wake of Gibbs' passing.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Coach GIbbs' son, Coy," the statement reads. "Our hearts go out to Coach Gibbs and his wife Pat. Coy was a part of our Washington football family, having served on our coaching staff from 2004 to 2006. We extend our deepest sympathies from the entire Washington Commanders family to his wife Heather and their four children."

Prior to his racing endeavors, Gibbs played football at Stanford. When the elder Gibbs returned to the Washington helm in 2004, Coy appeared as an offensive assistant, partaking in two postseason runs, one of which included a victory in the 2006-07 NFC Wild Card playoffs. Coy also ran several races in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Busch (now Xfinity) Series and later headed up JGR's motocross program.

Coy Gibbs is survived by his wife Heather, sons Ty, Case, and Jett, and daughter Elle.

