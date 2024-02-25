The Washington Commanders have been tipped as a potential trade-down spot in the NFL Draft - should they strike a deal with the Atlanta Falcons?

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spent five-plus seasons in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons - and could start his tenure in Washington by helping his former team.

The Commanders, as owners of the No. 2 pick in April's NFL Draft, have a decision to make: use the selection to draft a quarterback or trade down and collect a haul of capital from another team.

Atlanta, which holds the No. 8 overall pick, is a plausible trade location due to its need for a quarterback and relative proximity to Washington's selection.

Further, Quinn has a strong relationship with new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who spent six years as an assistant under Quinn in Atlanta.

But should the two sides work towards a deal?

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. Sports Illustrated FanNation.

For the Falcons, moving up makes plenty of sense.

While both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are under contract for next season, neither figure to be the Week 1 starter.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot declared quarterback a primary focus this offseason, and with a relatively subpar crop of signal callers expected to available in free agency and via trade, the draft becomes the most appealing pathway.

But after the trio of USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels, the quarterback class drops off. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy is largely considered the next-best passer.

Williams is the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, but Maye's been a hot commodity for several years and Daniels is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

In essence, neither Maye nor Daniels are a bad consolation prize, and Atlanta getting its choice of either would be an ideal scenario.

But Washington already has that situation, and after Sam Howell's dismal finish to this past season, the Commanders appear poised for change under center.

So, why trade out?

A potential trade package could center around No. 8, the Falcons' second-round pick (No. 43), a third-round pick (No. 79) by way of the Jacksonville Jaguars and a 2025 first-round pick.

Such a deal, or any other similar to it, could give Washington a chance to completely rebuild its roster and enrich the environment around whoever serves as its quarterback of the future.

Still, neither Quinn nor the Commanders know if they'll ever be back in this position again. For a team that's missed the playoffs three straight years and just went 4-13, finding a long-term answer under is paramount to turning the tide.

And so, while Atlanta has the capital to tempt Washington, such a trade would be far more appealing for the Falcons than Commanders at this stage.