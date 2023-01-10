Commanders Fire Coach Scott Turner; What's Next?

Scott Turner spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders are making a significant change to the coaching staff for next season.

According to NFL Network, the Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Turner led the Commanders to the 20th-best defense in the league this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game.

With Washington struggling to find consistency at the quarterback position, Turner and the offense failed to grab a win in December, which ultimately led to the Commanders missing the playoffs by a 0.5-game.

Turner, who joined Washington in 2020, was hired by Ron Rivera after spending two years as his quarterbacks coach with the Carolina Panthers. He is also the son of former NFL coach Norv Turner.

With Turner gone, the Commanders could promote quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese to the position. Zampese, 55, has experience as an offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals (2016-17).

The team could also look outside the organization for a replacement. The NFL is trending towards younger offensive coordinators, and the Commanders could follow the lead of several of their NFL colleagues.

There is also potential for the team to target a quarterback before getting an offensive coordinator that suits them. For instance, the team could sign Aaron Rodgers, and then hire Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator when Rodgers won MVP in 2021.

There are a lot of options, but it's now known that it won't be Turner running the offense in D.C. next season.

