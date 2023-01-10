Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a tremendous 2021 season with Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator. Could the two join forces again with the Washington Commanders?

The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday.

Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game.

There are a number of candidates who could be linked to the job, but perhaps the biggest name could be former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going just 4-11 through 15 games.

The big reason he was hired by the Broncos was his success in leading Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an MVP award in 2021 in his age-37 season.

Rodgers is expected to be a free agent this offseason and could be looking for a change of scenery, especially after the Packers missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

It's a longshot for Rodgers to come to Washington D.C. in 2023, but there was interest for him to come to the nation's capital when he was mulling his future a year ago. But if he were to come here, bringing along his former offensive coordinator could elevate the Commanders from a good team to one of the league's elite.

