Terry McLaurin Praised by Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: 'A Reason We Paid This Guy'

Through the first six games of the season, the Washington Commanders' offense had often been nearly nonexistent. Additionally, the usage of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin had been concerning.

That changed on Sunday in Washington's 23-21 upset of Green Bay.

Taylor Heinicke got the start with starter Carson Wentz out for at least a month with a broken finger. After a slow beginning on offense, in which Heinicke completed just 7-of-17 passes, he looked much better once he relied on his top weapon.

In fact, he and McLaurin provided a spark on offense pull out the win.

"He's a true professional," Heinicke said of McLaurin. "It's not just on the field that he does stuff, it's the things he does in the locker room, things he does in the community."

Terry, in short, matters.

For starters, after being selected in the third round, No. 76 overall of the 2019 NFL Draft, all McLaurin has done is produce.

After an impressive 58 catches, 919 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns as a rookie, McLaurin put together back-to-back seasons in which he eclipsed 1,000 yards. In 2020, he produced 1,118 receiving yards, and then 1,053 yards in 2021.

After three straight stellar seasons, Washington rewarded their young star receiver with a three-year, $71 million extension.

So what's going on? If the on-field production has been there and Washington opened up the checkbook, why were his targets down? Opportunities matter, and here, Washington's offense ran 72 plays to just 47 plays for Green Bay and the Commanders also controlled the time-of-possession game (37:07-22:53).

Despite coming out of the half down 14-10, no one in the Commanders' huddle lost confidence.

"Taylor has a lot of energy in how he approaches this game of playing football," McLaurin said. "You can just tell he plays free-spirited. He plays like it's his last game every single time. That energy spreads throughout this team. You just want to be able to make that play to elevate him."

That confidence was in full display on Washington's first offensive drive of the third quarter. The Commanders put together four consecutive positive plays to get into Green Bay territory when McLaurin found himself 1-on-1 with Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Some quarterbacks might avoid one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, but Heinicke didn't hesitate. The 29-year-old dropped a dime in the corner of the endzone that landed in McLaurin's hands for a 37-yard touchdown.

"I have a lot of respect for Jaire Alexander and what he's done in this league. But I have confidence in myself, too," McLaurin said. "Taylor couldn't have done a better job of putting that ball where it needed to be. I told him that was probably the best rep we've had since we've been together. You could tell that gave a jolt to our offense."

The Heinicke-McLaurin connection was just getting started.

Late in the fourth quarter, Heinicke found McLaurin for a key 14-yard completion to extend the drive. Then three plays later, with Washington essentially having the chance to ice the game, Heinicke connected with McLaurin once again on a third-down completion just before the two-minute warning.

"When I see Terry out there 1-on-1, you pay that guy a lot of money, right?" Heinicke said. "So let's give him a chance. He had two or three huge third-down conversions in the second half. And you can just tell, there's a reason why we paid this guy. He's a really good player."

McLaurin reiterated throughout this postgame presser how blessed he feels to be Washington's go-to guy when the team needs a play.

"For Heinicke and I to be able to connect on some big plays, for him to have the trust in me just to put the ball around me and make a play, that's all I ever wanted as a receiver," McLaurin said. "I'm very fortunate to be in a situation where all my teammates come to me on the sideline like, '17, we need one. You're the guy to make the play.'

"I want to continue earning that respect and making those plays."

