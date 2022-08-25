'Life Comes At You Fast': Commanders OT Cornelius Lucas Describes Role

Washington Commanders tackle Cornelius Lucas is entering his ninth season in the NFL.

That's pretty impressive for anyone, let alone an undrafted player with just 31 starts since 2014.

Throughout his career, Lucas has been at the bottom of the barrel, but his experience has made him valuable in Washington ... which has led to 15 starts in 29 games across his first two seasons with the team.

Like a backup quarterback, a swing tackle has to be ready at a moment's notice.

“Simply put, life comes at you fast," Lucas said. "So, I don’t think there is a certain duration of time. It’s like, hey, Luke you got to go at left tackle. Hey Luke, you got to go at right tackle. His shoe fell off its time to go in the game. That’s about the duration of time you have to get into the game.”

Considering the fact the Commanders had three offensive line starters miss last Saturday's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs due to injury, Lucas' role is only that more important.

Starting tackle Sam Cosmi slid into the guard position last week after the interior line was hurt. This makes a player like Lucas prone to more opportunities, but he's ready for when his name gets called.

“Simply put, next man up," Lucas said. "Everyone in the room has a starter mentality and when your number is called you have to perform. It’s simply that.”

Lucas and the Commanders compete in their final preseason game Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Baltimore Ravens.