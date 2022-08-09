Commanders Release First Depth Chart: Rookie Jahan Dotson Starting?

The Washington Commanders are in the midst of their third week of training camp, headlined by the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

With the game just a couple of days away, the Commanders have unveiled their first official depth chart. Here's how the offensive side of the ball shapes up:

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

Running Back: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Brian Robinson Jr., Jonathan Williams, Jaret Patterson, Reggie Bonnafon

No. 1 Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Marken Michel, Kyric McGowan

No. 2 Wide Receiver: Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne, Alex Erickson, Matt Cole

No. 3 Wide Receiver: Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims, Kelvin Harmon

Tight End: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges, Armani Rogers, Eli Wolf, Alex Armah (FB)

Left Tackle: Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas, Rashod Hill, Aaron Monteiro

Left Guard: Andrew Norwell, Chris Paul, Willie Beavers, Deion Calhoun

Center: Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen, Keith Ismael, Jon Toth

Right Guard: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Nolan Laufenberg

Right Tackle: Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles, Alex Akingbulu

There aren't too many surprises here to see. Jahan Dotson drawing the start as a rookie shows the confidence the team has in him. Dotson is expected to be the team's starting slot receiver, and based on what he has shown in training camp, he deserves to start.

But according to head coach Ron Rivera, Dotson deserving to start is all about being himself.

"As far as Jahan is concerned, I just want him to go out and be who he is," Rivera said. You know, there's no expectations on him as far as that type of stuff is concerned. What you want him to do is go out, learn, grow, and develop, and let those things happen naturally, let him happen organically."

The Commanders face the Panthers at 1 p.m. Saturday.