Commanders Release First Depth Chart: Rookie Jahan Dotson Starting?
The Washington Commanders are in the midst of their third week of training camp, headlined by the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.
With the game just a couple of days away, the Commanders have unveiled their first official depth chart. Here's how the offensive side of the ball shapes up:
Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell
Running Back: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Brian Robinson Jr., Jonathan Williams, Jaret Patterson, Reggie Bonnafon
No. 1 Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Marken Michel, Kyric McGowan
No. 2 Wide Receiver: Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne, Alex Erickson, Matt Cole
No. 3 Wide Receiver: Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims, Kelvin Harmon
Tight End: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges, Armani Rogers, Eli Wolf, Alex Armah (FB)
Friend or Foe: Roquan Smith May Land in NFC East, Just Not With Commanders
In need of a linebacker addition, could Washington see an attractive option head to a divisional rival?
Commanders TE John Bates: Recovering From Calf Injury?
Bates was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Commanders BREAKING: Coach Sam Mills Fired in Middle of Camp
Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Left Tackle: Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas, Rashod Hill, Aaron Monteiro
Left Guard: Andrew Norwell, Chris Paul, Willie Beavers, Deion Calhoun
Center: Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen, Keith Ismael, Jon Toth
Right Guard: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Nolan Laufenberg
Right Tackle: Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles, Alex Akingbulu
There aren't too many surprises here to see. Jahan Dotson drawing the start as a rookie shows the confidence the team has in him. Dotson is expected to be the team's starting slot receiver, and based on what he has shown in training camp, he deserves to start.
But according to head coach Ron Rivera, Dotson deserving to start is all about being himself.
"As far as Jahan is concerned, I just want him to go out and be who he is," Rivera said. You know, there's no expectations on him as far as that type of stuff is concerned. What you want him to do is go out, learn, grow, and develop, and let those things happen naturally, let him happen organically."
The Commanders face the Panthers at 1 p.m. Saturday.