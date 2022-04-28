Commanders Big Board: Which Prospects Should Washington Draft?

The Washington Commanders should be looking at targeting these players in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft

Entering his third season, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is ready to contend as a viable threat in the NFC. And don't get him started about his time in Carolina. It took three seasons for the Panthers to finally emerge as a viable threat in the conference.

Can it happen in Washington? That depends on if the Commanders can nail all six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew know the importance of starting off right with the No. 11 overall selection. While the earlier addition of Carson Wentz certainly the team's stance at quarterback, there's plenty of holes still remaining on both sides of the football.

Who could the Commanders target early? Here's several prospects that should be viewed high on Washington's big board come Thursday evening.

Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton

It's not necessarily a weakness for the Commanders, but passing on potentially a generational safety will be hard for Rivera to do. Hamilton is simply a playmaker that can do a bit of everything teams are looking for defensively. Coverage skills? Strong. Tackling? Near flawless? Range? Turn on the Florida State game.

A "unicorn" prospect that will change a defense's culture, Hamilton can filled the void left by Landon Collins as the team's Buffalo nickel. No one in the building would complain if he reaches his All-Pro ceiling after one year — especially if he ends up not being a top 10 selection.

USC WR Drake London

Washington doesn't need speed but rather size when it comes to receiver. London, a 6-4, 219-pound pass-catcher, would give the Commanders a big receiver on the perimeter to with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel in the slot.

London isn't as polished with his route tree as other receivers, but he wins most 50/50 battles against man coverage. Last season, he led the FBS with 19 contested grabs in only nine games. London also is known for his red zone scoring, an area of weakness for the Commanders in 2021.

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

If the idea is winning with finesse in Washington, Wilson should be the selection if still available. McLaurin wins all across the field, but Wilson can also provide possessional value in the short-to-intermediate range thanks to his smooth hands and vision in space.

Scouts believe the upside of Wilson will be a Stefon Diggs-type career. Wouldn't Washington want a Diggs 2.0 in D.C. for the next five years?

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Most of the attention this offseason has been on Wilson, but don't sleep on Olave. The "other" Buckeyes receiver has been the more consistent of the two throughout their careers in Columbus thanks to his speed and route-running skills both on the perimeter and in the slot.

For as much as Washington could use upside a receiver, it needs stability more than anything else. Olave would fill that void as a high-end No. 2 right out the gate opposite McLaurin.

Georgia DL Jordan Davis

Yes, you read that right. A source tells CommandersCountry.com that Mayhew could elect to trade Daron Payne during draft week as it appears that the two sides won't come to terms on an extension before the start of the year. Davis, a 6-6 341-pound one tech, plays a similar game to Payne and moves well in both a one- and two-gap system.

Washington must continue to stop the run inside the NFC, and few players are as dominant in the trenches as Davis when it comes to that category. If Payne is moved prior to the No. 11 pick, it could be because Davis is headed to D.C.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Following his phenomenal pro day down in Baton Rouge, Stingley very well could be the selection at No. 11 if Washington's top receiver is off the board. Scouts will drool over his physical attributes and upside when playing in coverage.

Despite being limited to 10 games over the past two seasons, the film proves that Stingley is a top-10 player in the draft when healthy. Pairing him with William Jackson III and allowing Kendall Fuller to shift inside might end up helping the defense in more than one way.

Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Foolish or not, middle linebacker needs to be addressed at some point by the Commanders. Jamin Davis, the team's first round pick last year, is expecting to find better results off the edge. Could Lloyd be the right thumper in the middle?

A sideline-to-sideline linebacker, Lloyd has all the intangibles to be one of the best modern day players in the position. He has the speed, size, and covered skills needed to work in a zone heavy system such as Washington's.

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Scouts believe last season that second round pick Sam Cosmi would be a better fit as a guard at the professional level. While he held his own at right tackle, there's no denying that adding Cross to that side would enhance the pass protection.

Cross is the most NFL-ready tackle in terms of passing sets, having logged over 1,400 pass protection snaps in Mississippi State's air raid offense. His footwork is impeccable and he possess longer arms than Cosmi. Putting both on the right side might fortify a wall of protection for Wentz this fall.

Washington CB Trent McDuffie

While McDuffie doesn't have the size most teams want on the outside, he wins with technique. What are the more polish defensive backs when it comes to backpedal and breaks, the 5-11 defensive back and play both inside and on the edge, using his footwork to mirror even the biggest of receivers in multiple scheme looks.

Boston College OL Zion Johnson

Should the Commanders be content with Cosmi being the right tackle the future, addressing the interior offensive line might become a priority. Johnson played three different positions at Boston College, and worked drills at center during his week at the Senior Bowl. He's a strong run blocker with upside in terms of pass protection.

Day 2 Prospects

Baylor Safety Jalen Pitre: One thing Rivera in Del Rio love for their defense is versatility. Pitre is at his best when playing in the nickel, but he can excel at both safety positions thanks to his range, speed and IQ. One of the more well-rounded defensive players, Pitre finished his final season at Baylor with 76 tackles, including 18 for loss.

Tulsa OT Tyler Smith: Adding in Smith would bring competition to the right tackle position. Much like Cosmi, scouts believe that the former Golden Hurricane can play both positions, but might transition better inside. From a scouting standpoint, Smith excels off the snap with an explosive first step and relentless motor in run blocking.

Florida CB Kaiir Elam: A physical corner that will be aggressive with receivers, Elam is a fringe first round prospect who could be a value pick in the second round. He recorded 26 passes defended and six interceptions during three college seasons. Elam is at his best when mirror receivers on the outside, but has the ability to work well in space.

Wyoming LB Chad Muma: Muma doesn’t wow scouts based off athletic traits. He wins based off consistency. Over the last two seasons, he's been a tackling machine for the Cowboys' defense. A two-time captain, this a field general that's meant to wear green dot and be a sideline-to-sideline type defender.

North Dakota State WR Christian Watson: A similar prospect to Dyami Brown, the former Bison very well could be the vertical option missing in Washington's offense. Watson's 4.36 40-time wowed scouts at the combine in March, but his production at the Senior Bowl as a vertical option put him on the map. He's also a willing blocker in run support.

Montana State LB Troy Andersen: Much like Muma, Andersen winds based off technique rather than athleticism. That said, he might be a better athlete than the former Cowboy, playing a variety of positions while at Montana State. A two-time Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, Andersen is still learning the position, but could end up being a steal several years down the line.

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller: Even though the commanders have Antonio Gibson, they could be looking for a bit more power in the backfield. Spiller, who averaged 5.6 yards per play at Texas A&M, has good open-field speed along with elusiveness to hit the hole at the right moment and gain massive yards past the line of scrimmage