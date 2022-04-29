Skip to main content

Commanders Draft Grade: Was Penn State's Jahan Dotson 'Too Safe' For Washington?

Although the watch the Commanders added in a play-making receiver, was it the right call?

Let's get this out of the way right now: The Washington Commanders are a better football team Friday morning with the addition of Penn State's Jahan Dotson. Receiver was a need for the organization and they corrected the problem. 

USATSI_17244483

Jahan Dotson

USATSI_17108162

Jahan Dotson

USATSI_17243502

Jahan Dotson

That doesn't mean fans could be wanting more out of a top-20 selection. Especially after trading down and passing on a can't-miss safety prospect in Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton.

Entering the offseason, perhaps the Commanders' top need was finding a complementary piece to pair with Terry McLaurin. They also needed to find stability for new quarterback Carson Wentz in the passing attack. 

Last season, Wentz connected with seven targets for at least 20 receptions. The Commanders only had six players with at least 20-plus catches, but only two were receivers. 

Dotson is stable at receiver. He was a consistent weapon for the Nittany Lions during his four seasons, averaging 15.1 yards per catch and scoring 25 total touchdowns. His route-running is superb, as is his change of direction in space. 

So, why does this feel like a sub-par pick? Commanders' general manager Martin Mayhew revealed that key nugget into how valuable the 11th selection was. 

"We had opportunities to go back pretty far in it," Mayhew said. "We had teams that were in the teens. We had one team in the twenties and we had one team in the thirties that we were talking to." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jalen Pitre
Play

NFL Draft: Who Should Commanders Take On Day 2?

With more picks in hand, Washington could land some impact players on Friday

By David Harrison1 hour ago
1 hour ago
kenneth+walker+iii
Play

NFL Draft: 10 Best Available Offensive Players After Day 1 For Commanders

Here's a list of the best offensive players available in the 2022 NFL Draft for Day 2.

By Kevin Tame3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Nakobe Dean
Play

NFL Draft: 10 Best Available Defensive Players After Day 1 For Washington Commanders

Nakobe Dean highlights the top defensive players on Day 2.

By Kevin Tame3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The Detroit Lions likely were the team in the 30s wanting to move up. After the New Orleans Saints to draft Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, the Lions traded their first-, second- and a third-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings to select speedy Alabama target Jameson Williams. 

For as much as the Commanders hope Wentz can stabilize the offense, that's not enough for Washington to feel content as a front-runner in the NFC as whole, let alone its division. By gaining back more picks than the ones lost in the Wentz trade with Indianapolis, one could simply call the move a push while hitting the reset button. 

USATSI_17197873

Jahan Dotson

USATSI_17108163

Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson 2

Jahan Dotson

And the value of receiver and cornerback would have been there late. Currently, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. UTSA's Tariq Woolen and Washington's Kyler Gordon all are still available. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Utah's Devin Lloyd were still on the market by No. 27 pick.

So were North Dakota State's Christian Watson, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore and Georgia's George Pickens, two receivers who also were viewed as complementary pieces to a No. 1 weapon.

"Moving back, we felt pretty comfortable with it and probably the biggest thing, more than anything else, is one of the guys we really liked was there and that's why we jumped on it," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. 

Washington gained back its third-round pick lost in the Wentz deal, but it could've added more. Dotson will have to meet immense expectations out of the gate as a high-volume receiver that will win with long speed and smooth hands. 

Again, Washington improved by adding Dotson. It could have done more for the short-term future by taking calls and moving back even more.  

Final Grade: B-

Jalen Pitre
News

NFL Draft: Who Should Commanders Take On Day 2?

By David Harrison1 hour ago
kenneth+walker+iii
News

NFL Draft: 10 Best Available Offensive Players After Day 1 For Commanders

By Kevin Tame3 hours ago
Nakobe Dean
News

NFL Draft: 10 Best Available Defensive Players After Day 1 For Washington Commanders

By Kevin Tame3 hours ago
Jahan Dotson
News

What to Expect from Washington First Round Pick Jahan Dotson

By David Harrison6 hours ago
Jahan Dotson 3
News

NFL Draft: Jahan Dotson 'Surprised', Ready to Work for Washington Commanders

By David Harrison14 hours ago
A.J. Brown
News

NFL Draft: Eagles Trade Two Picks for Titans WR A.J. Brown

By David Harrison15 hours ago
USATSI_16937929
News

Ravens Trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals in Blockbuster Deal

By Washington Football Staff15 hours ago
USATSI_17819010
News

NFL Draft: Commanders Select Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

By Jeremy Brener15 hours ago