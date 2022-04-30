Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Commanders Boost Secondary, Add Louisiana Safety Percy Butler

The Washington Commanders improve their special teams and secondary by adding Percy Butler

With the 113th overall selection in the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler.

The Commanders entered the draft weekend needing help in the secondary, and they addressed that with the 113th overall selection, selecting Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler.

USATSI_14952111

Percy Butler

download

Percy Butler

images

Percy Butler

The first thing the Commanders took care of was addressing their need at wide receiver. After trading the No. 11 pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 16, 98 (third round), and 120 (fourth) picks, Washington selected Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, a speedy, sure-handed receiver with big-play ability who gives quarterback Carson Wentz another weapon.

With the 47th overall selection, the Commanders selected Phidarian Mathis. The 6-4, 310-pounder defensive tackle was a team captain for the Crimson Tide. He registered nine sacks in 2021.

Washington made the most out of their final second-round pick by selecting a player they hosted for a top-30 visit. With the 98th overall selection, the Commanders selected Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr.

USATSI_17825558
Play

Commanders Trade Pick No. 120 to Panthers, Who Select Penn State LB Brandon Smith

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide.

By Washington Football Staff4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Brian Robinson Jr. 3
Play

'It Felt Amazing': Commanders RB Brian Robinson Adds Versatility to Washington Backfield

Some power added to the backfield in Washington, via Alabama's storied program

By David Harrison36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
Isaiah-Spiller
Play

NFL Draft: 10 Day 3 Offensive Targets For Commanders

Here's a list of the best offensive players still available in the 2022 NFL Draft for Day 3.

By Kevin Tame1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Butler can step into the Commanders' special teams unit from day one while he develops his safety skills. His release and speed make him an outstanding gunner on special teams

The 6-foot, 194-pound safety uses his top-end speed to prevent receivers from getting open deep, tying for the second-fastest 40-yard-dash time (4.36 seconds) among safeties at the NFL Combine.

Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson

USATSI_14952111

Percy Butler

Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera

Butler gave the Ragin’ Cajuns consistent production over his college career. He was a reliable defensive back but better special teams ace in each of the last three seasons. A physically strong safety, Butler makes his presence felt, zipping around the football field and aggressively hitting ball carriers.

