Roll Tide! Commanders Select Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis; Daron Payne Replacement?
The Commanders set out on the draft needing help at wide receiver, cornerback, and linebacker.
After trading the No. 11 pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 16, 98 (third round), and 120 (fourth) picks, Washington selected Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, a speedy, sure-handed receiver with big-play ability who gives quarterback Carson Wentz another weapon.
With the 47th overall selection, the Commanders selected Phidarian Mathis.
Mathis is a former 4-star prospect from the state of Louisiana.
In the 2021 season, Mathis took a huge step in production, as he collected more than 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and more than seven sacks. He made significant strides as a pass-rusher, which helped his draft stock.
Mathis is a versatile defender that can line up in multiple different alignments along a defensive front. He is excellent against the run and is able to consistently lock and shed offensive linemen to make timely tackles.
Mathis can play on multiple fronts and will immediately provide a physical presence for Washington. In fact, Mathis has the potential to earn a starting role his rookie year and become a productive defensive lineman for many years.
Commanders Select Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis
Mathis could potentially slot into the defensive tackle spot that Daron Payne currently has. Payne's contract expires at the end of the season, and this move gives the Commanders flexibility to move on from one Alabama defensive tackle to another.
Following the selection of Mathis, the Commanders’ draft haul and remaining capital now look as follows:
Round 3: (98 from Saints)
Round 4: 113
Round 4: (120, from Saints)
Round 6: 189
Round 7: 230
Round 7: (240, from Eagles through Colts)