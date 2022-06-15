'Insensitive and Uninformed': Robert Griffin III Tackles Jack Del Rio's 'Dust Up' Comments

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's "dust up" comments at during OTAs continue to elicit strong reaction.

Several people associated with the NFL have expressed their dismay with Del Rio's comments, including former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III.

This isn't the first time RG3 has spoken up to things he's disagreed with in regards to Washington football. He's criticized Daniel Snyder's involvement with the team and sexual misconduct allegations, and he's publicly spoken about feeling mistreated by the organization during his playing days in Washington from 2012-15.

Griffin wrote a strongly-worded Twitter thread sharing his feelings and questioning Del Rio's motivation behind his divisive comments.

"When you have a platform to encourage change you don’t diminish the events on Jan. 6th to a 'dust-up' while trying to change the narrative on the George Floyd protest by dumbing them down to looting and destroying businesses. It’s insensitive and uniformed," Griffin wrote. "Jack Del Rio never mentioned WHY the protest happened or his understanding of the plight of the Black community in this country, where most of his players come from. Just wrongly attempting to deflect the heat from the Jan. 6th insurrection onto the protest about George Floyd."

Griffin continued: "We are tired of the faulty comparisons and moving goalposts. Yes, those who loot and destroy businesses should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. But a violent assault on the Capitol, incited by the President because he didn’t like the election results has no comparison. Jack’s question lacked the necessary context it needed and he meant exactly what he said. How can you lead a majority black defense and turn your back on the very community those players come from. Do you think your black players are going to go the extra mile for you after that?"

These comments are likely going to follow Del Rio until he publicly addresses it. The Washington Commanders fined Del Rio, while others are calling for his firing.