Commanders vs. Chiefs GAMEDAY: RB J.D. McKissic, 9 Others OUT in Preseason Contest

Many Washington Commanders are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, but there are a few people that will spend the day in street clothes.

Those not playing in today's game include ...

RB J.D. McKissic

TE Curtis Hodges

TE Cole Turner

T Rashod Hill

G Andrew Norwell

G Wes Schweitzer

T Charles Leno Jr.

G Nolan Laufenberg

G Trai Turner

TE John Bates

Most of these players sitting out don't come as much of a surprise considering they have been out of practice due to injuries. None of these omissions from today's game are surprising considering that they have been held out in practice.

Among the projected offensive line starters, Charles Leno Jr., Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner are all sitting today, which means the unit is heavily shorthanded. Backups Wes Schweitzer and Nolan Laufenberg will also sit today's game out.

The majority of the injuries come on the offensive line and tight end room, meaning several players on the roster bubble in that sector of the roster will have the opportunity to improve their stock in today's game. The only tight end that began camp with the team and is playing is undrafted free agent Armani Rogers, who played quarterback during his collegiate career at UNLV and Ohio.

The defensive side of the ball has remained relatively healthy throughout camp so far and no injuries seem to hurt them for today's game. Second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is set to make his debut after missing last week's game with an injury.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.