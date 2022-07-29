Skip to main content

Commanders Madden Cornerback Ratings: William Jackson III Best CB2?

William Jackson III is due for a bounce back year.

The Washington Commanders are one of five teams to have two cornerbacks rated higher than 83 in the new Madden 23 video game.

While Kendall Fuller remains the top corner in Washington with an 89 rating, William Jackson III holds an 83, but that number could rise as the season trucks along.

In his second year with Washington, everyone is expecting Jackson to play better than he did in the first.

That includes Jackson.

This off-season, the veteran corner talked about being comfortable with his teammates and the scheme this time around, compared to last year when he was the new guy.

That comfortability is allowing him to play faster and with more confidence in early practices, and will provide him a solid platform to build his 2022 campaign on.

Even though he looked out of sorts at times last season, Jackson still came away with a career high two interceptions.

If Washington’s defense wants to become dominant, Jackson needs to double that this season. 

Here's a look at the rest of the Washington cornerback Madden ratings ...

Overall

Kendall Fuller: 89

William Jackson III: 83

Benjamin St-Juste: 70

Corn Elder: 68

Danny Johnson: 68

Christian Holmes: 65

Troy Apke: 65

Speed

Troy Apke: 94

William Jackson III: 92

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kerrigan eagles

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington All-Time Sack Leader, Retires From NFL

Kerrigan's 95.5 sacks are a franchise record.

By Jeremy Brener36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders, WR
Play

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Offense Bounces Back, Team Gets Healthier

An all-around good day for Washington as the team nears the end of Week 1 at training camp

By David Harrison1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dyami Brown
Play

WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Makes Craziest Catch of Camp So Far

Brown is entering his second NFL season.

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Kendall Fuller: 90

Danny Johnson: 90

Benjamin St-Juste: 89

Corn Elder: 89

Christian Holmes: 88

Acceleration

Troy Apke: 94

Christian Holmes: 93

Kendall Fuller: 92

William Jackson III: 92

Benjamin St-Juste: 91

Danny Johnson: 91

Corn Elder: 89

Agility

Benjamin St-Juste: 92

Troy Apke: 91

Kendall Fuller: 89

Corn Elder: 87

William Jackson III: 86

Danny Johnson: 80

Christian Holmes: 79

kerrigan eagles
News

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington All-Time Sack Leader, Retires From NFL

By Jeremy Brener36 minutes ago
Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders, WR
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Offense Bounces Back, Team Gets Healthier

By David Harrison1 hour ago
Dyami Brown
News

WATCH: Commanders WR Dyami Brown Makes Craziest Catch of Camp So Far

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
rivera chase young
News

Washington BREAKING: Will Chase Young Miss Week 1?

By Mike Fisher and Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
USATSI_18758044
News

Commanding Respect: Washington Defense Impresses at Camp

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
Tanya and Dan Snyder
News

Dan Snyder Testimony: What Commanders Owner Says He Said to 'Toxic Workplace' Committee

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
Chase Roullier Snap Balt © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Commanders Update Injury Status for Starting Center Chase Roullier; When Will He Practice?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 28, 2022 1:20 PM EDT
Antonio Gandy-Golden, Washington Commanders, Tight End
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Antonio Gandy-Golden Retires, Defense Wins the Day

By David HarrisonJul 28, 2022 1:04 PM EDT