Skip to main content

Former Washington Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien Sued By Ex, Citing Abuse

An unfortunate story of the former Super Bowl MVP.

Former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien has been sued by his former partner of 18 years Danielle Wade on accounts of domestic violence and repeated threats.

Rypien and Wade were together for 18 years, but never married. In the lawsuit, Wade lists several physical and emotionally-abusive moments that took place during the pair's relationship.

In 2018, Rypien spoke with KHQ-TV in his hometown of Spokane, Wa. about various mental health challenges he was facing at the time.

“I suffer from a complex stew of mental health conditions,” Rypien said. “Dark places, depression, anxiety, addictions, poor choices, poor decisions, brought about from dozens of concussions, and thousands of sub-concussive injuries from playing this sport.”

Rypien also shared that he made an attempt on his own life during the interview.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15416411_168388359_lowres
Play

'The Match' Preview: Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen Trash Talk on Golf

Trash talk between seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is heating up.

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Carson Wentz.
Play

Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Top 20 Quarterback?

The newly-acquired quarterback has his fair share of critics.

By Jeremy Brener14 hours ago
14 hours ago
don warren
Play

Washington Legend - One of '80 Greatest' - Retires

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff17 hours ago
17 hours ago

“I took 150 [Advil] pills and a bottle of booze,” Rypien said. “If it wasn’t for my wife coming home and finding me on the floor, and shoving hydrogen peroxide down my throat, and charcoal, to throw up all these pills, I wouldn’t be here today.”

His "wife" is now suing him for the emotional damage he caused during their relationship.

"It doesn't matter if someone is ill, they don't have the right to abuse someone," said Mary Schultz, Wade's attorney.

In 2019, Rypien was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

Rypien played quarterback for Washington from 1986-93, taking over for Doug Williams as the full-time starter in 1989. He would go on to lead Washington to victory in Super Bowl XXVI, earning MVP honors.

USATSI_15416411_168388359_lowres
News

'The Match' Preview: Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen Trash Talk on Golf

By Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
Carson Wentz.
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Top 20 Quarterback?

By Jeremy Brener14 hours ago
don warren
News

Washington Legend - One of '80 Greatest' - Retires

By Washington Football Staff17 hours ago
Fabian Moreau vs. Detroit
News

Washington Ex Fabian Moreau Finds New Team For 2022 Season

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
washington triplets
News

'Not Awful': Ranking NFL 'Triplets' Carson Wentz & Co. of Washington Commanders

By Mike FisherMay 30, 2022
Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Linebacker, Washington Commanders
News

Where Do Commanders Still Need Help Ahead of Training Camp?

By David HarrisonMay 30, 2022
Curtis Samuel
News

'I've Got Nothing to Prove': Curtis Samuel Offers Bold Take on Washington Commanders Role

By Mike FisherMay 30, 2022
curl
News

Ron Rivera Names Kam Curl Leader of New Washington Commanders Secondary

By Mike FisherMay 30, 2022