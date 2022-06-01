Former Washington Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien Sued By Ex, Citing Abuse

An unfortunate story of the former Super Bowl MVP.

Former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien has been sued by his former partner of 18 years Danielle Wade on accounts of domestic violence and repeated threats.

Rypien and Wade were together for 18 years, but never married. In the lawsuit, Wade lists several physical and emotionally-abusive moments that took place during the pair's relationship.

In 2018, Rypien spoke with KHQ-TV in his hometown of Spokane, Wa. about various mental health challenges he was facing at the time.

“I suffer from a complex stew of mental health conditions,” Rypien said. “Dark places, depression, anxiety, addictions, poor choices, poor decisions, brought about from dozens of concussions, and thousands of sub-concussive injuries from playing this sport.”

Rypien also shared that he made an attempt on his own life during the interview.

“I took 150 [Advil] pills and a bottle of booze,” Rypien said. “If it wasn’t for my wife coming home and finding me on the floor, and shoving hydrogen peroxide down my throat, and charcoal, to throw up all these pills, I wouldn’t be here today.”

His "wife" is now suing him for the emotional damage he caused during their relationship.

"It doesn't matter if someone is ill, they don't have the right to abuse someone," said Mary Schultz, Wade's attorney.

In 2019, Rypien was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

Rypien played quarterback for Washington from 1986-93, taking over for Doug Williams as the full-time starter in 1989. He would go on to lead Washington to victory in Super Bowl XXVI, earning MVP honors.