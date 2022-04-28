Commanders 7-Round Mock Draft: Washington Wins Big With 'Unicorn' Defender

In CommanderCountry.com's final mock draft, Washington adds perhaps the best defensive player in the class outside the top 10

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is ready to contend as a viable threat in the NFC. He's in year three and already made the postseason once with a seven-win record. Oh, and don't get him started about his time in Carolina. It took three seasons for the Panthers to finally emerge as a viable threat in the conference.

Can it happen in Washington? That depends on if the Commanders can nail all six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann Cincinnati's Jerome Ford

Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew know the importance of starting off right with the No. 11 overall selection. Quarterback is likely off the table, but every other position could be made available.

Enough jibber jabber, people. Here's CommanderCountry.com's final seven-round mock draft prior to Thursday's spectacle in Las Vegas.

Round 1, No. 11: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Sometimes it's best to not overthink a situation. Hamilton has all the capability of being the top defensive player in this year's class. If he were to fall outside the top 10, there should be a no-brainer decision for Washington.

Looking at all the tools in Hamilton's belt, it's easier to ask what he can't do adding near "perfect" level. Coming out of Notre Dame, he's shown his range in coverage while also proving to be one of the more well-round wrap-up tacklers. Hamilton also can play a variety of positions, having taken reps in the nickel and at both safety spots.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's scheme would allow Hamilton to play freely in space as the team's Buffalo nickel. A year from now, he could end up being an All-Pro at the position — something most veterans can't even fathom of reaching.

Round 2, No. 47: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Until further notice, second year offensive lineman Sam Cosmi will be the starting right tackle. That said, Cosmi might be better suited to play guard due to his shorter arms. At the very least, there should be an open competition for the right side of the line.

Raimann is one of the older players in the class at 25, but he also is one of the more athletic offensive linemen. A former tight end turned tackle, the 6-6 Austria native has natural footwork in run blocking and sturdy hands to latch onto opponents on passing downs. Shifting Cosmi inside and allowing Raimann to be the starting right tackle might just give Washington the best young offensive line in the league by the season's end.

Round 4, No. 113: Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

There seems to be an emphasis around Washington that the team needs to upgrade it's rushing attack. Despite having a 1000-yard runner in Antonio Gibson, the stability behind him is very limited.

Ford possesses good power between the trenches, yet has sneaky home run speed one in the second and third level of defenses. He's a willing pass protector but also can be utilized as a receiver, having averaged 10.9 yards per reception. Overall, there's little Ford can't do as a role player out of the backfield.

Nevada's Cole Turner LSU's Damone Clark Michigan's Chris Hinton

Round 6, No. 189: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Both Rivera and Mayhew seemed content at the receiver position when asked last week. Instead, the Commanders add a flex tight end who fills a void in the slot based off size. At Nevada, Turner averaged 11.7 yards per catch and posted back-to-back seasons of 600 receiving yards. The hybrid receiver should be effective inside as a vertical presence.

Round 7, No. 230: Damone Clark, LB, LSU

There is a chance that Clark never sees the field due to a spinal injury, but on talent alone, he's a top 100 player in the class. Washington risk adding a linebacker here knowing that it has three capable starters to begin the season. Redshirting Clark with the hopes of him become the future starting MIKE might end up being the steal of the draft.

Round 7, No. 240: Chris Hinton, DL, Michigan

In the past two drafts, Washington has used a seventh round pick on a defensive lineman. Why not make it three for three? Hinton was a to[ recruit coming out of high school before becoming a two-year starter for the Wolverines. He should provide depth at defensive tackle behind Jon Allen and Da'Ron Payne.