New year, new name, new quarterback and still all of the same questions from years gone by.

That's the predicament the Washington Commanders are in with the new season just three weeks away, according to former Washington All-Pro receiver and current analyst Santana Moss.

"I've been doing this from 2016 to 2022, and we have the same questions," Moss said. "When are we going to look like the team that we said we can be, or (are) supposed to be? I feel like we have some of the same questions no matter who's the coach, what's the team name, and now the new year."

Though preseason over-reactions occur annually, Moss has a valid reason to feel concerned. Washington's starting offense played three series in Saturday's 24-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and failed to put points on the board. The Commanders' first-team defense allowed a pair of 12-play, 80-plus yard touchdown drives to the Chiefs' starting offense.

Another problem? Early-season struggles, according to NBC Sports reporter JP Finlay.

"(The questions do) feel repetitive, and I would caution big time," Finlay said. "Because one thing we've seen (from) the Commanders teams that have made it to the playoffs in the last decade, they all got off to slow starts and then finished hot. They're playing the two worst teams from last year to start the year. You've got to start fast, Jacksonville and Detroit, they're begging you to be 2-0."

The Commanders are off to a slow start this preseason, holding a record of 0-2, still looking to get their first win with the new name. Their next opportunity will come Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:00 p.m. against the Baltimore Ravens, the team's final preseason game.