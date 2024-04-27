SOCIAL REACTIONS: The Washington Commanders Select Jer'Zhan Newton No. 36 Overall
The Washington Commanders had the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and decided to take their franchise QB of the future in former LSU Tiger and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.
A consensus seemed that with their early pick in the second round, they likely would be looking to improve their defensive secondary. However, it appears that the front office decided to go a different route as the Commanders ended up selecting one of the best players still available in Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan 'Johnny' Newton.
Newton had a good career with the Illini, racking up a total of 187 tackles (27.5 TFL), 18 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. His best season by far was his senior season in 2023 where he was awarded recognition as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a 2023 Consensus All-American.
The Commanders fans are a bit mixed on the pick overall. Check out some of their reactions below.
*Article courtesy of Caleb Skinner
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft.
Follow Caleb on Twitter