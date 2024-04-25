Washington Commanders Have 'Massive Decision' to Make in NFL Draft; Daniel Jeremiah
We all know quarterback is a focal point for the Washington Commanders this weekend with the NFL Draft finally upon us.
But that's just the start of the decisions Commanders general manager Adam Peters will be making this weekend, a series of which will undoubtedly and permanently alter the course of the franchise for years to come.
"I think it's huge. He's got massive decision in front of him starting with his very first pick," NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah told media when asked about Peters and the impact of his first draft in Washington. "That's a lot of pressure. That's difficult when you are just coming together with a coach and a general manager, not to mention new owner, new organization, and trying to learn your existing roster. They were very aggressive in free agency in terms of bringing in a lot of guys. So trying to make all these pieces fit - oh, by the way - right away you've got to make a call in the quarterback position and make sure that you get that right."
It's a lot of pressure for anyone to carry, but when you consider the rare occurrences of general managers getting a second crack at the job like head coach Dan Quinn is getting this year with the Commanders it's even more imperative Peters gets this class, and this quarterback right.
Some may assume Peters will get another bite at the quarterback apple if this one doesn't pan out, but that isn't promised, and managing partner Josh Harris doesn't have near the NFL ownership track record necessary to gauge just how patient he'll be if the top position on the team remains an unsolved riddle.
Jeremiah says, however, Harris got the right man for the job.
"I've known Adam for a very long time," he continued. "I don't know that they could have hired a better person for where they are as a franchise right now, because Adam's a scout at heart. He's a grinder. He's a worker. To have all this draft capital year one, it's in good hands with a guy who's got experience with helping to build some great rosters."
Peters' path to the Commanders includes some places that have experienced great success in the time he was there. Those places include the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos during their most recent championship contendership, and most recently the San Francisco 49ers where Peters was part of a staff that found quarterback Brock Purdy on the very last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, who later led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance just this last season.
Having the right minds in place is important, and if Jeremiah's words ring true then Washington is putting its place in the right man.
The proof of that is already starting to be compiled, and if this first pick - and the others that follow - help bring the Commanders to NFL relevancy, Peters will not only prove he's the right man for the job, but so is Harris.