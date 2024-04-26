WATCH: Washington Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Set College Football on Fire in 2023
The Washington Commanders are starting over, or rebuilding? I'm not really sure, but what I do know is that they have made moves from the top and now are making moves to their roster.
One of those big moves comes in the form of No. 2 overall pick former Arizona State Sun Devil and LSU Tiger QB Jayden Daniels.
Daniels began his career at ASU before transferring to LSU where he then set the world on fire on the way to eventually winning a slew of prestigious collegiate awards including the Heisman Trophy in 2023.
Over the course of his collegiate career, Daniels completed 66.3% of his passes for 12,750 yards, 89 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. Daniels also added 3,307 yards on the ground from the QB position for 34 touchdowns.
His dual-threat ability should fit well into today's NFL and he possesses a unique set of intangibles, that if developed correctly, could light the NFL fire. The question becomes will he start right away or will the new staff in Washington allow him to learn behind Marcus Mariota for some time before throwing him to the wolves?