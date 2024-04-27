WATCH: Tight End Ben Sinnott Could Be A MAJOR Weapon For The Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders continued to address positions of need in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After selecting defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and cornerback Mike Sainristol to begin the night, the Commanders shifted over to the offensive side of the ball and drafted tight end Ben Sinnott with the No. 53 pick.
Washington needed a tight end with no proven players at the position outside of veteran Zach Ertz, who has dealt with injuries in each of the past two seasons. They secured arguably the second-best prospect at the position in the draft outside of Brock Bowers with the versatile skill set that Sinnott brings to the table.
The former walk-on developed into a hard-nosed standout during his college career at Kansas State. He caught 82 passes for 1,138 yards and ten touchdowns while suiting up for the Wildcats. Sinnott is quick for his size and is a smooth route-runner. He could turn into a safety net for Jayden Daniels as the rookie quarterback gets his feet wet at the NFL level.,
Check out some of Sinnott's highlights below.
*Article courtesy of Dustin Lewis
