Dallas Cowboys 5 most important players for 2024
The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2023-24 season with a feeling that has become all too familiar. In order to break out of that funk, the team has to see their best players lead them. Of course, that's the answer for any team looking to make their stay in the postseason last longer. But who are the guys that can lead Dallas to the promised land? Here are the five best players for the Cowboys in 2024.
5. Tyler Smith - OT
It sounds cliche, but any great team has to have a tremendous offensive line unit. Cliches become cliche because they are facts. The Cowboys need anchors up front, and 2023 Pro Bowler Tyler Smith is the exact guy to help Dallas solidify the run game, all of why giving QB Dak Prescott plenty of time to make something happen down the field.
4. DeMarcus Lawrence
It would be hard to imagine a Cowboys team without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl appearance in his ten-year career. A pillar of the Dallas defense, Lawrence's presence on the field is more than just a talented defensive star. He is the heartbeat of a defense that has the chance to cause some major waves this upcoming season.
3. Trevon Diggs
Just two seasons ago, Trevon Diggs seemed destined for a Hall of Fame Career. The former Alabama star had 11 interceptions in the 2021 season. However, last season just wasn't his year. Diggs played in just two games before a season-ending ACL injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. A healthy Diggs is just another powerful weapon this Cowboys team has that will give offenses fits.
2. Dak Prescott
The quarterback position is the most important position on any team. Luckily, the Cowboys have stability at that position. Dak Prescott has been at the forefront of the news regarding his future in Dallas. While I don't see a world where Dak is suiting up anywhere else, a strong 2024 campaign could put pressure on the Dallas front office. Prescott is vital to the Cowboys' success this season and has the ability to put this team in the NFC title picture.
1. CeeDee Lamb
The best player on any team is the most important player for their franchise, and CeeDee Lamb is that player in Dallas. At times last season, it felt that Lamb was untouchable on the field and could go for a score at any given time. Entering just his fifth season in the league, Lamb will continue to be the most significant piece of the Dallas offense. This team may go as far as the Prescott-Lamb connection can take them.