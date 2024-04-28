Cowboys Made a Mistake by not Drafting a Running Back in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys faced a critical decision during the 2024 NFL Draft. With their recent postseason defeat against the 7th seed Green Bay Packers fresh in their minds, they aimed to bolster their team, particularly on both offensive and defensive lines. However, one position that remained untouched was running back.
The Cowboys, having parted ways with their starting running back in each of the past two seasons, entered the draft without addressing the position. The absence of a running back selection was clear, especially considering the talent available in the draft pool. But perhaps the most intriguing subplot was the shadow cast by a former Cowboy: Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott was a dominant running back during his seven seasons with the team. Drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, he quickly became a force to be reckoned with. Elliott, now a free agent, faces questions about his speed and explosiveness. Gone are the days when he could break away for home run plays with ease. The wear and tear of seven seasons have taken their toll, leaving everyone wondering if he can still be the centerpiece of the Cowboys’ ground game if they do go ahead and sign him.
The Cowboys’ draft strategy focused heavily on shoring up their offensive line. Three of their eight picks were dedicated to linemen, addressing a critical need after losing two starters in the offseason. Yet, running back remained absent from their draft board.
Executive Vice President of Personnel, Stephen Jones, emphasized sticking to their draft board and that's why they did not draft a running back in this draft. However, the void at running back is huge. Tony Pollard, who replaced Elliott in 2023, failed to match expectations despite his hefty salary. Pollard’s departure to Tennessee in free agency further exacerbated the situation. Regardless, Dallas should have spent a draft pick on a player who could eventually be the starting running back on this team.