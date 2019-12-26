CowboyMaven
Comic Relief: Garrett Reveals When He'll Think About His Cowboys Coaching Future

Mike Fisher

FRISCO  - When Jason Garrett is done coaching the Cowboys - and that be early evening Sunday - he's unlikely to start a second career in comedy. But he did offer up some comic relief on Wednesday when playfully jousting with the media bout his job future.

He repeatedly insisted that in Zen-like fashion he tries to not waste time considering things that are not within his control and not within "the moment.'' He said this week he's taking "the same approach as I’ve always taken. Don’t really think much about that stuff. Come to work today and do everything I can to help our team have a great Thursday in our preparation for Sunday.”

Sunday, of course, could be his final game as the coach of the Cowboys. Dallas is 7-8, and plays host to the Redskins, and while the NFC East title and a playoff berth is still possible, it's the Eagles (playing at the Giants, also with a 4:25 pm ET kickoff) who are in control of their destiny.

So Garrett seizes the day and cherishes the moment and all of that stuff, with what he plans to be an unblinking focus on being in the moment.

But when, he was asked while still at the podium here inside The Star, will he think about his future?

“I guess,'' he quipped, "at some point in the future.''

If the Eagles beat the Giants or the Cowboys lose to the Redskins , then Garrett's future is now.

