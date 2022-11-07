Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - 'Washed' After Packers QB's Embarrassing Loss at Lions?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time since 2008 - and quarterback Rodgers looks ... can we say it?

Washed?

Rodgers, as always, expressed himself oddly following Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9, saying, “We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no.''

In other words - and this was the case throughout the day, watching Rodgers' body language: The loss is about something other than Rodgers himself.

Yes, the future Hall of Fame QB found a way to insult the Lions even as he tossed three knucklehead interceptions. The Packers are a contender for the honor of being the NFL's worst offense, and suddenly, Rodgers isn't the guy who looks like the solution ...

He's the guy who looks like the problem.

Over the course of the day, and over the course of his many mistakes as he failed on four attempts inside the red zone with pick after pick, Rodgers could be seen cussing in a way that seemed to blame teammates and slamming down the phone connection to the coaches in the press box, and generally moping about the fate of his woebegone 3-6 powerhouse.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life,'' said the fake-deep philosopher Rodgers, which actually is not true, as he is one of the most celebrated athletes of his generation. "We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully, we can embrace that.''

Oh, the 3-6 Pack will be underdogs in Week 10, alright, which is weird because of how he has historically handled the Cowboys (6-2), who are now coached by his old boss, Mike McCarthy.

This week, leading up to next Sunday at Lambeau Field, there will be plenty of talk of Rodgers and McCarthy - and Rodgers "vs.'' McCarthy. Watch and see: The Cowboys would like to keep that noise to a dull roar.

And Rodgers?

"I had some (expletive) throws,'' he said of the loss to the lowly Lions, "for sure.”

For sure.

