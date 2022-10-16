Cowboys Roster Moves & Inactives: Dak Prescott & Dalton Schultz OUT, Rookie Jalen Tolbert to Play at Eagles?

Jalen Tolbert is in line to play in just his second game for the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

After the team made several roster moves that saw running back Rico Dowdle and receiver Semi Fehoko shifted to the Reserve/Injured list, a spot has opened for Tolbert. ... and he is indeed active for the game.

Inactive for tonight's game are Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz, Devin Harper, Matt Waletzko, Markquese Bell and Nahshon Wright. Receiver CeeDee Lamb and offensive tackle Jason Peters are both active.

The rookie receiver Tolbert hasn’t had the best of times since joining the team. ... So much so that he has only played once this season, against the Giants.

He caught one of his two targets for four yards.

As the saying goes, when a door closes, another opens. For Tolbert, the move of Fehoko to the Reserve/Injured list could be just the opportunity for him to walk through that door and take his chance.

Whether it be on special teams or at receiver - and we are told that Tolbert spend the week at The Star putting in extra film study on special teams - the third-round pick out of South Alabama could see game time on Sunday night.

It isn’t exactly an “ease yourself in” game, either. It's against bitter rivals from Philadelphia and it's in their building - really, the perfect place to make a name for yourself.

From all accounts, Tolbert has been better throughout practice over the last two weeks after underwhelming during training camp. He could be rewarded on Sunday night.

There was an initial thought when Dallas drafted the 23-year-old that he could be part of the receiver rotation from the get-go. That hasn’t been the case.

With the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown all now making plays on offense, how many real chances does Tolbert get? It starts with getting a uniform on Sunday night.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!