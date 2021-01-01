HomeNewsPodcasts
Aikman EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys Will ‘Sleep Well’ If They Pay Dak

Troy Aikman EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys Will ‘Sleep Well’ If They Pay Dak Prescott - ‘He Checks Every Box’
DALLAS - Troy Aikman’s long-standing belief in Dak Prescott is unbending. The only thing that changes about the Hall-of-Fame icon’s thoughts on his Dallas Cowboys QB heir is how Aikman continually invents new and more emphatic ways to express that belief.

“I would sleep real good if I had Dak Prescott locked up with a big contract,” Aikman told us in an exclusive visit, “and not be worrying about his commitment to the team and commitment to winning.”

The Jones family essentially feels the same way, though the Cowboys and Prescott agent Todd France are about to enter yet another year without a long-contract. Prescott is out for this season due to injury while playing under the $31 million tag, the result of failed negotiations last summer. (The Cowboys, sources told us then, were willing to spend $35 million annually on a five-year deal with about $110 million guaranteed; Prescott desired a shorter commitment.)

There is nothing “wrong” or “insulting” about the Cowboys having offered their centerpiece player $175 million. Nor is there anything “greedy” about Prescott seeking the grandest payday possible.

Aikman is well-aware of the recent success of Dak replacement QB Andy Dalton, who on Sunday at New York will try to keep alive the 6-9 Cowboys’ NFL Playoffs hopes. But his opinion isn’t about the “now”; it’s about the Cowboys putting in place foundational pieces like the franchise had in the ‘90’s, when Aikman - now the FOX lead analyst -

“I wouldn’t hesitate at all to pay him,” Aikman said in our 105.3 The Fan discussion. “Dak checks every box.”

